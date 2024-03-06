Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell testifying to House on Wednesday. What investors are expecting?

March 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with markets intent on getting more clarity about how the central bank plans on proceeding with monetary policy this year. The past several months have seen a changing dynamic between financial markets and the Fed over the pace and timing of expected interest rate cuts this year.

