Bitcoin rises to record above $69,000, then quickly tumbles 8%

March 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of the cryptocurrency topped $69,210 on Tuesday according to Coin Metrics, and then quickly pulled back. The losses deepened in late afternoon trading. It was last trading lower by 8% at $61,973.37. However, with bitcoin on a hot streak, up 45% this year already, investors have cautioned that things could soon cool as unrealized profit margins approach extreme levels.

