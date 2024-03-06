(CNBC) The price of the cryptocurrency topped $69,210 on Tuesday according to Coin Metrics, and then quickly pulled back. The losses deepened in late afternoon trading. It was last trading lower by 8% at $61,973.37. However, with bitcoin on a hot streak, up 45% this year already, investors have cautioned that things could soon cool as unrealized profit margins approach extreme levels.
Bitcoin rises to record above $69,000, then quickly tumbles 8%
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.