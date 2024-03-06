Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI shares Elon Musk emails urging startup to raise $1 billion, see Tesla as a cash cow in its early years

March 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI on Tuesday publicly responded to a lawsuit brought by co-founder Elon Musk, highlighting apparent hypocrisy on the part of the now-billionaire and early backer of the company. In its response, OpenAI reproduced old emails from Musk in which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO encouraged the rising startup to raise at least $1 billion in funding, and agreed that it should “start being less open” over time and “not share” the company’s science with the public.

