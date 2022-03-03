Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Mortgage rates plunge just as home prices set another record

March 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Mortgage rates are sinking as markets contend with the ramifications of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and that means home prices are likely to continue surging. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage had risen close to a full percentage point from the start of this year up until last Friday, when it hit 4.18%, according to Mortgage News Daily. It then fell to 4.04% Monday and 3.9% on Tuesday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Russia’s Sberbank collapses 95% on London Stock Exchange as it Exits Europe
  2. Elon Musk and Tesla face trial over CEO’s multibillion-dollar pay package from 2018
  3. Snowflake plunges almost 30% on slowing revenue growth
  4. Fed Chair Powell notes ‘highly uncertain’ Ukraine impact, but says rate hikes are still coming
  5. Bitcoin sanctions could be next, but most Russians won’t care

Search


Categories