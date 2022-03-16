Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Forecasters see growing chance of a recession as Fed hikes rates this year to fight inflation

March 16, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Forecasters have raised their outlooks for a recession and boosted their inflation projection as the Federal Reserve faces the quandary of fast-rising prices and greater uncertainty from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The probability of a recession in the U.S. was raised to 33% in the next 12 months, up 10 percentage points from the Feb. 1 survey.

