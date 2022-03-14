Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Abramovich’s U.S. hedge fund investments frozen

March 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Some U.S. hedge-fund firms that have investments from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have been told to freeze his assets after Britain imposed sanctions on him, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Britain froze assets and imposed a travel ban on the Russian owner of Chelsea soccer club on Thursday along with six other senior Russians because of their links to President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine

