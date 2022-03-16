Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates, but unique challenges could slow its pace

March 16, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday, a major step in reversing the extraordinary easing it put in place two years ago to help the economy through the pandemic. Fed watchers expect the central bank will also provide a new quarterly forecast that could show as many as five or six more quarter-point hikes this year, and possibly three or four more in 2023.

