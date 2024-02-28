Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch lower Tuesday night as investors await fresh inflation data: Live updates

February 28, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures ticked lower on Tuesday evening as investors looked ahead to a key inflation report due later this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.09%. In after-hours trading, online marketplace eBay jumped more than 3% after announcing that it was raising its quarterly dividend and would spend an additional $2 billion on buybacks.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch lower Tuesday night as investors await fresh inflation data: Live updates
  2. Bumble to lay off 350 employees as tech industry job cuts mount
  3. Hedge funds up 0.42% in January, says SS&C GlobeOp
  4. Bitcoin firm MicroStrategy pops 27% in two days as company’s crypto stake hits $11 billion
  5. Fourth straight week of inflows take digital assets funds to over $5.7bn YTD

Search


Categories