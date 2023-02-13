Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google employees criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘rushed, botched’ announcement of GPT competitor Bard

February 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google employees are criticizing leadership, most notably CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way the company handled the announcement this week of its ChatGPT competitor called Bard. Staffers took to the popular internal forum Memegen to express their thoughts on the Bard announcement, referring to it as “rushed,” “botched” and “un-Googley.”

