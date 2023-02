(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were down on Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their worst week in nearly two months. S&P 500 futures fell by about 0.26%. Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 64 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.31%. All three major indexes ended the week on a downturn.

