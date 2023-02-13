Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Amazon is the latest threat to Facebook as ad targeting suffers

February 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For Matthew Hassett’s smart alarm clock company Loftie, the 2022 holiday shopping rush was the busiest in its five-year history despite a lackluster U.S. economy and persistent concerns of a recession. Hassett, who’s based in New York, attributes the boon to one key decision. He reallocated his marketing budget, decreasing spending on Facebook and, for the first time during a holiday season, committing ad dollars to Amazon.

