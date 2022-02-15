(Opalesque) Global fintech investment was US$210 billion across a record 5,684 deals in 2021 – up from US$125 billion across 3,674 deals in 2020, said a study. According to the study ‘Pulse of Fintech’ published by KPMG, Payments continued to attract the most funding among fintech subsectors, accounting for US$51.7 billion in investment globally in 2021 – up from $29.1 billion in 2020.

