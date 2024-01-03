(CNBC) Stock futures slipped in overnight trading after the Nasdaq Composite registered its worst session since October. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 35 points, or 0.08% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also fell 0.09% and 0.14% respectively. In after-hours trading, Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin’ Brands jumped more than 5% after it added two new members to its board. The additions are in accordance with an agreement Bloomin’ reached with activist investor Starboard Value.
Stock futures fall overnight after Nasdaq registers worst day since October: Live updates
