(Opalesque) Bitcoin’s 2023 rally took it past the $42,000 market and helped put the crypto winter of 2022 far in the distance. According to Nico Cordeiro, the CIO of digital asset fund manager Strix Leviathan, if there is any additional indication that we are indeed in the early stages of the next speculative cycle, it is how quickly the Binance story came and went with no significant impact on market behaviour.

To read this article: