Apple shares fall 4% after Barclays downgrade

January 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple shares slipped 4% on Tuesday, after Barclays downgraded the stock to underweight and slightly trimmed its price target from $161 to $160. Barclays analyst Tim Long wrote in a note to clients Tuesday that the iPhone 15?s current “lackluster” sales, specifically in China, presaged similarly weak iPhone 16 sales — weakness that Long expects will hold true for Apple’s hardware sales broadly.

