‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman worries ‘everybody is coming into the year feeling too good,’ sees room for disappointment

January 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investor Steve Eisman of “The Big Short” fame is questioning the level of bullishness on Wall Street — even with the market’s tepid start to the year. From enthusiasm surrounding the “Magnificent Seven” technology stocks to expectations for multiple interest rate cuts this year, Eisman believes there’s little tolerance for things going wrong.

