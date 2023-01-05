Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip ‘market carnage’

January 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Samsung’s profit could nosedive when it reports fourth-quarter earnings guidance this week as prices for key memory chips continue to plunge amid weak demand. Analysts expect Samsung to report 7.18 trillion South Korean won ($5.64 billion) in operating profit in the December quarter, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. That would be a near 50% fall versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

