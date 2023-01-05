Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed officials see higher rates for ‘some time’ ahead

January 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials are committed to fighting inflation and expect higher interest rates to remain in place until more progress is made, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank’s December meeting. At a meeting where policymakers raised their key interest rate another half a percentage point, they expressed the importance of keeping restrictive policy in place while inflation holds unacceptably high.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Creator of CoinDeal Crypto Scheme and Seven Others Charged in Connection with $45 Million Fraud
  2. Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned
  3. Salesforce is cutting 10% of its personnel, more than 7,000 employees
  4. Fed officials see higher rates for ‘some time’ ahead
  5. Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip ‘market carnage’

Search


Categories