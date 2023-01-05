(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials are committed to fighting inflation and expect higher interest rates to remain in place until more progress is made, according to minutes released Wednesday from the central bank’s December meeting. At a meeting where policymakers raised their key interest rate another half a percentage point, they expressed the importance of keeping restrictive policy in place while inflation holds unacceptably high.
Fed officials see higher rates for ‘some time’ ahead
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.