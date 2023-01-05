Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nonprofit financed by billionaire George Soros quietly donated $140 million to political causes in 2021

January 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A nonprofit financed by billionaire George Soros quietly donated $140 million to advocacy organizations and ballot initiatives in 2021, plus another $60 million to like-minded charities. Soros, who personally donated $170 million during the 2022 midterms to Democratic candidates and campaigns on top of that, spread the additional largess through the Open Society Policy Center — a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that falls under the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations network,

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Creator of CoinDeal Crypto Scheme and Seven Others Charged in Connection with $45 Million Fraud
  2. Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned
  3. Salesforce is cutting 10% of its personnel, more than 7,000 employees
  4. Fed officials see higher rates for ‘some time’ ahead
  5. Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip ‘market carnage’

Search


Categories