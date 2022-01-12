Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

December’s consumer prices are likely to be hot, but the peak could come soon

January 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A key measure of consumer prices is expected to show that inflation at the consumer level spiked in December, the hottest increase in prices since the early 1980s. Economists expect the consumer price rose 0.4% in December, and 7% on a year-over-year basis, according to Dow Jones. That compares to a 0.8% jump in November, or a 6.8% gain year-over-year, the highest since 1982.

