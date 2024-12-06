(CNBC) David Sacks will guide the administration’s policies for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. Some of that work includes creating a legal framework for crypto, as well as leading a presidential council of advisors on science and technology. The appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign.
Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto ‘czar’
