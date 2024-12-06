Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto ‘czar’

December 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) David Sacks will guide the administration’s policies for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. Some of that work includes creating a legal framework for crypto, as well as leading a presidential council of advisors on science and technology. The appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign.

