Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin falls below $100,000 after reaching the milestone level for the first time

December 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Thursday afternoon, the flagship cryptocurrency pulled back from the milestone. It was recently higher by 0.28% at $99,140.00, according to Coin Metrics, trading at the lows of Thursday’s trading following some profit taking by investors. The move came after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate Paul Atkins as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed ahead of key jobs report:
  2. There’s an important jobs report coming this Morning
  3. MicroStrategy gives up big gain, turns negative despite bitcoin $100,000 milestone
  4. Pershing Square Holdings to exit Amsterdam listing
  5. Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto ‘czar’

Search


Categories