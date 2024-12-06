(CNBC) Thursday afternoon, the flagship cryptocurrency pulled back from the milestone. It was recently higher by 0.28% at $99,140.00, according to Coin Metrics, trading at the lows of Thursday’s trading following some profit taking by investors. The move came after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate Paul Atkins as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin falls below $100,000 after reaching the milestone level for the first time
