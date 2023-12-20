(CNBC) The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday announced it has fined U.S. Bank nearly $21 million for cutting off access to unemployment insurance benefits during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency imposed an additional $15 million penalty on the bank over the same practices. “U.S. Bank blocked access to accounts and demanded burdensome paperwork in order for consumers to regain access to their frozen benefits,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

