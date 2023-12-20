Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FedEx shares tumble 9% after weaker demand hit revenue outlook

December 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FedEx shares tumbled more than 9% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the package delivery giant lowered its revenue forecast as weaker demand hit sales. The company said it expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue for the fiscal year, down from a previous forecast for flat sales year over year. Analysts had expected a revenue drop of less than 1% in the current fiscal year.

