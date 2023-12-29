Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat ahead of final trading day of 2023 with S&P 500 on cusp of record:

December 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening as Wall Street looks to end a winning year on a high note and possibly a new milestone. S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 17 points, or less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100futures were also marginally higher. The S&P 500 enters the final trading day of 2023 less than 0.5% from a new record high, which could serve as an exclamation point on a rally that has gained strength in the final months of the year.

