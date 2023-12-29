Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google settles $5 billion consumer privacy lawsuit

December 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alphabet’sGoogle  has agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of millions of people who thought they were doing their browsing privately. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, put a scheduled Feb. 5, 2024 trial in the proposed class action on hold on Thursday, after lawyers for Google and for consumers said they had reached a preliminary settlement.

