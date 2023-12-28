Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

New York Times sues Microsoft, ChatGPT maker OpenAI over copyright infringement

December 28, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The New York Times on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, accusing the companies of copyright infringement and abusing the newspaper’s intellectual property to train large language models. Microsoft both invests in and supplies OpenAI, providing it with access to the company’s Azure cloud computing technology.

