(CNBC) The New York Times on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, accusing the companies of copyright infringement and abusing the newspaper’s intellectual property to train large language models. Microsoft both invests in and supplies OpenAI, providing it with access to the company’s Azure cloud computing technology.
