(CNBC) For crypto bulls, the most lucrative bets in 2023 were in the stock market. While bitcoin rallied over 150% for the year, shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which are all tied closely to the digital currency, did substantially better, rising more than 300% in value. Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital soared 688%. Not only have those stocks outperformed the primary cryptocurrency, but they’ve been among the biggest gainers across the whole U.S. market.
Bitcoin’s 2023 rally drove some of the stock market’s biggest gains this year
