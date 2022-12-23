(CNBC) Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla dropped by almost 9% on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company’s outlook. The stock is down nearly 70% year-to-date. After the bell Wednesday, Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target for the automaker from $304 to $275, citing “cosmically bad” public sentiment and a “distraught” shareholder base.
Tesla shares slid nearly 9% on demand concerns, Elon Musk’s Twitter distraction
