Tesla shares slid nearly 9% on demand concerns, Elon Musk’s Twitter distraction

December 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla dropped by almost 9% on Thursday as analysts grow increasingly uncertain of the company’s outlook. The stock is down nearly 70% year-to-date. After the bell Wednesday, Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target for the automaker from $304 to $275, citing “cosmically bad” public sentiment and a “distraught” shareholder base.

