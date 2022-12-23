Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google tells employees more of them will be at risk for low performance ratings next year

December 23, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) More Google employees will be at risk for low performance ratings and fewer are expected to reach high marks under a new performance review system that starts next year, according to internal communications obtained by CNBC. In a recent Google all-hands meeting and in a separate presentation last week, executives presented more details of its new performance review process.

