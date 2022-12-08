Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX contagion spreads as hedge fund Orthogonal Trading defaults on $36m of debt

December 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Orthogonal Trading has become the latest victim of the fallout from the sudden collapse Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and trading house Alameda Research, with the cryptocurrency hedge fund having been declared in default on almost $36 million of loans, according to a report by Bloomberg.

