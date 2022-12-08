(Hedgeweek) Orthogonal Trading has become the latest victim of the fallout from the sudden collapse Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and trading house Alameda Research, with the cryptocurrency hedge fund having been declared in default on almost $36 million of loans, according to a report by Bloomberg.
FTX contagion spreads as hedge fund Orthogonal Trading defaults on $36m of debt
