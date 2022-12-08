Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

December 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former Theranos chief operating officer and president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison Wednesday for fraud, after the unraveling of the blood-testing juggernaut prompted criminal charges in California federal court against both Balwani and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who on Nov. 18 was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

