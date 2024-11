(CNBC) Shares of Japanese automaker Nissan tumbled as much as 10.12%, a day after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and said it would reduce global production capacity by 20%. Shares of the company — which also announced plans to cut staff by 9,000 — hit a four-year intraday low of 368.5 yen on Friday, their weakest since September 2020.

