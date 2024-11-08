(CNBC) The South Korea electronics giant has fallen behind its long-time rival SK Hynix in next-generation chips that have been key component for AI silicon leader Nvidia. The result? Samsung’s profit has plunged, around $126 billion has been wiped off its market value, according to data from S&P Capital IQ, and an executive issued a rare public apology about the company’s recent financial performance.
How Samsung fell behind in the AI boom leading to a $126 billion wipeout
