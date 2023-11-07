(CNBC) The bankruptcy filing is limited to WeWork’s locations in the U.S. and Canada. The company reported liabilities ranging from $10 billion to $50 billion. “I am deeply grateful for the support of our financial stakeholders as we work together to strengthen our capital structure and expedite this process through the Restructuring Support Agreement,” WeWork CEO David Tolley announced.
WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, files for bankruptcy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.