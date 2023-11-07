(CNBC) UBS on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter net loss of $785 million as it works to integrate fallen rival Credit Suisse. Analysts polled by Reuters had anticipated the Swiss banking giant would record quarterly net loss of $444 million in a company-compiled poll. The loss was driven by $2 billion in expenses related to the Credit Suisse integration, with the bank recording an underlying operating profit before tax of $844 million.

