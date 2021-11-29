(The Daily Hodl) Renowned hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci is comparing Bitcoin (BTC) to e-commerce giant Amazon, which was volatile in its early days but eventually became one of the best-performing stocks. The SkyBridge Capital founder says Bitcoin has grown exponentially in terms of fundamentals over the last year and that the recent correction gives investors a chance to buy at a discount.
Hedge Fund Manager Anthony Scaramucci Compares Bitcoin to Amazon in the Year 2000, Predicts Strong Q1 for BTC
