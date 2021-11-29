Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Covid developments to rule the market once again in the week ahead after Friday’s rout

November 29, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Uncertainty about a new emerging coronavirus strain could continue to spook markets, just as Friday’s employment report and other data in the week ahead show the economy has been getting stronger. Stocks and other risk assets were slammed in the post-Thanksgiving session Friday on reports of a new variant in South Africa, and investors sought safety

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Swiss Trader in Two International Insider Trading Schemes
  2. Scaramucci Fund Boosted Crypto Exposure by 150% in Third Quarter
  3. Hedge fund advanced in October with CTA funds in the lead supported by higher commodity prices
  4. Dow drops 650 points on growing omicron fears, Powell taper comments
  5. Why Apple was the only tech stock that went up on Tuesday

Search


Categories