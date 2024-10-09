(CNBC) U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline Tuesday night following a winning session for the major averages. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 26 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both slipped about 0.1%. Wall Street is coming off a strong session for the major averages as tech stocks outperformed, and oil prices eased off their highs. The 30-stock Dow gained 126 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose nearly 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied about 1.5%.
Stock futures are little changed after major averages post winning session Live updates
