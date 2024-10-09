Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

DOJ indicates it’s considering Google breakup following monopoly ruling

October 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Department of Justice late Tuesday made recommendations for Google’s search engine business practices, indicating that it was considering a possible breakup of the tech giant as an antitrust remedy. The remedies necessary to “prevent and restrain monopoly maintenance could include contract requirements and prohibitions; non-discrimination product requirements; data and interoperability requirements; and structural requirements.”

