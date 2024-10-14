Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat in overnight trading with key corporate earnings on deck: Live updates

October 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Sunday as investors waited to assess whether the next batch of key corporate earnings could power the market to more records. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded neat the flatline. S&P 500 index futures were flat, while Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.1%. The bond market is closed on Columbus Day, but the stock market is open as usual.

