(CNBC) Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a recent report from Informa Connect Academy. Of the world’s billionaires, Musk is the closest to that 13-figure mark, and his wealth is growing. At the start of 2020, Musk was worth about $28.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. By the end of that year, he was worth around $167 billion, and as of September, his net worth was valued at roughly $265 billion.

