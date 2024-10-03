Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI closes funding at $157 billion valuation, as Microsoft, Nvidia, SoftBank join round

October 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI has closed its long-awaited funding round at a valuation of $157 billion, including the $6.6 billion the company raised from an extensive roster of investment firms and big tech companies. While OpenAI didn’t name the investors, a person with knowledge of the matter said the round was led by Thrive Capital and included participation from existing backer Microsoft as well as chipmaker NvidiaSoftBank and others.

