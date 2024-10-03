Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman-backed Starling Bank fined $38.5 million for ‘shockingly lax’ financial crime controls

October 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.K. financial regulators hit British digital lender Starling Bank with a $38.5 million) fine over failings related to its financial crime prevention systems. In a statement on Wednesday, London’s Financial Conduct Authority said it had fined Starling “for financial crime failings related to its financial sanctions screening.” Starling also repeatedly breached a requirement not to open accounts for high-risk customers.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch higher as traders await jobs report due later this week: Live updates
  2. Goldman-backed Starling Bank fined $38.5 million for ‘shockingly lax’ financial crime controls
  3. OpenAI closes funding at $157 billion valuation, as Microsoft, Nvidia, SoftBank join round
  4. Bitwise files with SEC to launch XRP ETF: CNBC Crypto World
  5. Hedge funds drive record weekly Chinese stock purchases amid stimulus optimism

Search


Categories