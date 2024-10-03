(CNBC) U.K. financial regulators hit British digital lender Starling Bank with a $38.5 million) fine over failings related to its financial crime prevention systems. In a statement on Wednesday, London’s Financial Conduct Authority said it had fined Starling “for financial crime failings related to its financial sanctions screening.” Starling also repeatedly breached a requirement not to open accounts for high-risk customers.

