Fed’s Harker sees ‘lack of progress’ on inflation, expects aggressive rate hikes ahead

October 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. “We are going to keep raising rates for a while,” the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. “Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year.”

