(CNBC) The economy sent a low-key signal Thursday that a recession is looming — and that the Federal Reserve could be making a policy mistake by continuing to try to slow things down. According to the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators index, conditions worsened in September, with the gauge down 0.4% from the month before and off 2.8% for the six-month period.
An often-overlooked economic measure is signaling serious trouble ahead
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.