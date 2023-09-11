Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Shares of Alibaba tumble over 3% after outgoing CEO unexpectedly quits cloud business

September 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 3.5% on Monday, after the company said in a surprise move that outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang will also be stepping down as chairman and CEO of its cloud business. The move comes months after Alibaba said in June that Zhang was departing as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud intelligence unit

