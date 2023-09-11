(Opalesque) Hedge funds posted mixed strategy performance in the volatile month of August as inflationary pressures remained persistent, interest rates increased, and equities declined. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) fell -0.5 percent for the month, as gains in Event Driven and Relative Value Arbitrage strategies were offset by declines in Equity Hedge and Macro.
Event driven strategies gain, lead HFRI in August as equities fall
