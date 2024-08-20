Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GM lays off more than 1,000 salaried software and services employees

August 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) General Motors is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees globally in its software and services division following a review to streamline the unit’s operations The layoffs, including roughly 600 jobs at GM’s tech campus near Detroit, come less than six months after leadership changes overseeing the operations, including former Apple executive Mike Abbott leaving the automaker after less than a year.

