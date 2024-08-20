(CNBC) Veteran media executive Edgar Bronfman Jr. on Monday submitted a roughly $4.3 billion bid for acquiring National Amusements, the company that holds a controlling interest in entertainment giant Paramount Global, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The competing offer for the home of Paramount Pictures, the CBS broadcast network and MTV is a fresh twist in a sale process marked by a number of unexpected turns.
